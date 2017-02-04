Perhaps the best Nigerian love song of 2017 already.YBNL serial hit-maker, Adekunle Gold, unleashes the official video to his sensational single titled “No Forget” featuring sultry singer and bae, Simi.The very captivating and dramatic clip which was shot and directed by Clarence Peters stars veteran actress, Ayo Mogaji.Moral of the story is “Love conquers the toughest of situations” and that is what Adekunle portrayed in this thought-provoking rendition. As Valentine’s day lurks around the corner, keep this message in mind.Check on the video and enjoy.