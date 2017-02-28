The Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi State yesterday paraded 14 suspected drug peddlers, including a serving police Inspector, Abali Zagi and a dismissed Army Corporal, Umar Shehu, with over 1,083.6 kilogrammes of cannabis, valued at N6 million.State Commander Mohammed Bello Idris said the policeman was apprehended with 75 sacks of cannabis, weighing 818kg, around Kabba junction, while returning from Okpela in Edo State.The seized drug, worth N4 million, was loaded at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, into a welfare vehicle marked NPF7973C.Shehu was arrested with 44kg of suspected cannabis by policemen at Obajana and handed over to the NDLEA.Obiora and two others were also arrested with 190 blocks of cannabis and 155.5kg, by the patrol team of the Army, on the Lokoja-Abuja highway.Also paraded was Aminat Iredia, 40, who was arrested with 32kg of the banned substance, around Crusher, a suburb of Lokoja metropolis, with her four-year old son.Others paraded included Samson Danladi, Musa Lawal, Musa Umar, Anthony Okoh and Shuaibu Ibrahim.Commander Idris said the suspects would be charged to court after investigations were concluded.