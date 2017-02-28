Nigeria midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has been nominated for Leicester City Man of the Match award in Monday’s 3-1 win against Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.According to a four-man list published on Leicester’s official Twitter handle on Tuesday morning, other players in the running are Jamie Vardy, Christian Fuchs and Danny Drinkwater.A brace from Vardy and a goal from Danny Drinkwater secured Leicester’s first win in 2017. Liverpool’s goal was scored by Philippe Coutinho.Ndidi put up a five-star performance in midfield for Leicester who have been on a poor run which led to the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.Ndidi made 11 tackles against Liverpool, a stat only bettered by former Leicester player N’Golo Kante who made 14 tackles (also against Liverpool), the most made in a Premier League match this season.The winner will be announced later on Tuesday evening.With the win, Leicester are now 15th in the league table and two points off the drop zone.