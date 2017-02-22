The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) may revoke the operating licences of three broadcast stations – Channels Television, Silverbird Communications Limited and DAAR Communication Plc – over N1.676 billion debts.The three TV stations have been given a two-week deadline to pay up.The NBC has also accused the companies of failure to furnish it with their annual audited accounts.The media organisations also risk sanctions for allegedly refusing to remit 1.5 per cent of their annual income as stipulated by the NBC Act.The two-week deadline was conveyed to the stations in separate letters on February 13 and 17, 2017.The letter, signed by the NBC Director-General, Mr. Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, gives the breakdown of the debts as follows: Channels Incorporated Limited (N442,907,000); DAAR Communication Plc (N500 million) and Silverbird Communications Limited (N733,650,793).Although a February 13, 2017 letter appreciated the efforts of Channels Incorporated Limited to fulfill its obligations, the NBC nonetheless said it had outstanding liability of N442,907,000.The NBC wrote: “I write to acknowledge the receipt N25 million being part-payment of Licence Renewal fee for the Direct-To-Home (DTH) licence granted to your company for another term of five years from December 16, 2016 – December 16, 2021.””The commission notes that only part-payment of the licence fee in the sum of N150 million has been paid, leaving a balance of N350 million, which the company in its previous letter dated 26th February, 2015 had given a commitment to pay within 12 months but has failed to do so till date”.”Finally, the commission has observed that Channels incorporated Limited has not remitted the sum of Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Fifty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira being 105% of its annual statutory levy on income for 2009 – 2010 or forward its annual audited accounts for the subsequent years of 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively, to enable the commission compute the amount due for these years.”In view of the above, the company is hereby directed to comply with the following”(a) Pay the sum of N25 million being balance of licence renewal fee for its Direct-To-Home (DTH) Broadcast licence.(b) Pay the sum of N350 million being outstanding licence fee for the News Thematic Terrestrial Television Broadcast Licence (Superstation).(c) Pay the sum of Seven Million, Nine Hundred and Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty Eight Naira being outstanding amount computed as 1.5 per cent of annual levy on income for 2009 – 2010.(d) Forward to the commission certified copies of its annual audited accounts for 2011 – 2016 to enable the commission compute the amount due as 1.5 per cent and convey to the company to remit the amount due.”The NBC said DAAR Communication Plc is owing about N500 million.A letter by its D-G said: “Please recall the provisional approval for a National Network Broadcast Service Licence (Radio/Television) granted to your company for an initial term of five years from September 07, 2010 – September 07, 2015 and the subsequent correspondence/meetings between the company and the commission on the issue.“The National Broadcasting Commission has observed that the initial five years of the licence has lapsed since September 07, 2015 but your company has not indicated any interest in renewing the licence as stipulated by the NBC ACT, CAP. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004 but have continued operations till date without a valid licence for the purpose."Furthermore, the commission has observed that your company has not been furnishing the commission with its annual audited accounts or remitting 1.5 per cent of annual income therein as stipulated by the NBC ACT."In view of the above, I am directed to request you to:"Pay Licence Renewal fee for another term of five years in the sum of N500,000,000 only, for the period September 7, 2015 – September 6, 2020." Forward to the commission certified copies of your annual audited accounts for the period; 2010 – 2015 to enable the commission compute the amount due as 1.5 per cent of annual levy on income for each year and convey to the company to remit."The letter by NBC to Silverbird Communications Limited, puts its debt at N733.6 million.The NBC wrote: "Please recall the provisional approval granted by the National Broadcasting Commission to your company for a National Network Broadcast Service Licence (Radio/Television) for an initial term of five years from March 10, 2011 – March 01,2016 and the subsequent correspondence/ meetings between your company and the commission, especially regarding payment of licence fee." The commission notes that the initial term of five years for the licence has lapsed since March 01, 2016; with an outstanding licence fee of N233,650,793.00 only unpaid."