This followed a rigorous process of shortlisting done by a select committee chaired by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abubakar Mahmoud, with eight other eminent lawyers as members.
Applicants shortlisted by the NBA for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court are the following:
(1) Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, SAN
Year of Call: 1978
State: Anambra
(2) Anthony Ikemefuna Idigbe, SAN
Year of Call: 1983
State: Delta
(3) Yunus Ustas Usman, SAN
Year of Call: 1983
State: Kogi
(4) Babatunde Fagbohunlu, SAN
Year of Call: 1988
State: Ondo
(5) Miannayaaja Essien, SAN
Year of Call: 1985
State: Rivers
(6) Awa Uma Kalu, SAN
Year of Call: 1978
State: Abia
(7) Professor Awalu Hamish Yadudu
Year of Call: 1979
State: Kano
(8) Tajudeen Oladoja
Year of Call: 1985
State: Kwara
(9) Ayuba Giwa
Year of Call: 1983
State: Edo
The above mentioned applicants were shortlisted from a total of 89 Expressions of Interest that were scrutinized.
It would be recalled that the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, had earlier forwarded a request to the President of NBA, Abubakar Mahmoud, SAN “to nominate suitable candidate for consideration as Justices of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.”
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.