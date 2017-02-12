Senate President Bukola Saraki yesterday assured that the National Assembly will not enact any law that will “stifle the freedom of worship”.Saraki gave the assurance in an address during the formal closing ceremony for the 31st National Quranic memorisation competition in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.He said that the National Assembly will continue to “work to ensure that people freely practice their religion without fear.”In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanni Onogu, Saraki also called on Nigerians to pray for good health and wisdom for President Muhammadu Buhari.He said there is equally need for concerted prayers for the peace, unity, economic prosperity, political stability and development of the nation.Saraki said: “I also want to assure you that the Senate in particular and the National Assembly in general will not enact any law that will stifle the freedom of worship.“We will always work to ensure that people can freely practice their religion without fear.”The Senate President said he was delighted to join members of the Ulammahs and dignitaries across the country to celebrate contestants in the competition, which drew participants from 33 states.According to him, the knowledge of the holy book is one of the best ways to spread the word of God.“I am convinced that if we all forget about religion and look at the rationality of the words contained in the holy books, our world will be better,” Saraki said.“The holy books of the two major religions, the Quran and Bible, teach morality, justice, equity, love, compassion, respect for elders, making money through just and fair means and many other virtues which if we all imbibe them, there will not be war, disease, poverty, squalor, deprivation, crime and injustice.”The holy books talk about the responsibility and burden of leadership. The books say those of us in position of leadership will have a lot to account for before Allah.“Also, it is true that all of us are in one position of leadership or the other.“We are leaders at various levels and we will be held accountable. Even as a follower, we will be held accountable on whether we have played our role in making our leaders lead with the fear of Allah.”