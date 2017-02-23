Following the attack on Nigerian businesses in South Africa, the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has given South African firms in the country to leave in 48 hours or face the music.





The students held a protest in Abuja on Thursday.





The President of NANS, Mr. Kadiri Aruna, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at DSTV office in Abuja, condemned attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.





“We are saying that enough is enough as South Africans have openly attacked and bullied Nigerians.’’





The protest would also serve as a warning to other countries trying to underrate Nigerians, hee said, adding that if nothing was done after 48 hours, messages would be sent to students in all university campuses to bring down MTN masts all over the country.





Aruna said that DSTV and Shoprite would also be affected as the union had put adequate strategies in place to make the action effective.