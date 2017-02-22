Oyo State Governor Abiola Ajimobi has predicted that the value of the Naira will rise in the next three to six months, saying things are getting better.He spoke at a special prayer organised by the state for the nation and President Muhammadu Buhari at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan.As early as 9am, thousands of Muslims, and Christians gathered at the stadium for the inter-faith prayer tagged: “Prayer for the nation”. Security personnel were strategically positioned to maintain peace and orderliness.To begin the event, Muslim and Christian bands engaged in praises and worship to “charge” the atmosphere.Ajimobi said emerging economic indicators have shown that things are getting better in the country.“Nigeria produce two million barrel per day and the price of oil has increased tremendously. I know for sure, the way things are going, within the next three to six months, things will begin to get better, but we need to work. Let’s join hands and make the country better,” he saidReacting on the rumour trailing the President’s health status, the governor wondered why some Nigerians were wishing Buhari dead, instead of praying for him .Ajimobi said: “We are here to appreciate God. If you appreciate God regularly,he will help you regularly. We are here to pray for God’s guidance as leaders and followers. We are here to pray for unity, peace, progress and prosperity, we are here to pray for our President,Speaker, Senate President, and all the governors. I want all of us to desist from lying and gossiping.”In their separate remarks, State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Pastor Benjamin Akanmu and the State Chairman of Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, Alhaji Akewugbagold, unanimously agreed that prayers and regular intercession have become necessary in the face of several national challenges.In their messages of exhortation, Apostle Sunday Popoola and Sheikh Muyideen Bello implored Nigerians to imbibe godly virtues always. They cautioned against derogatory comments against leaders and the nation.The Special Adviser to the governor on Community Relation, Abidemi Siyanbade, said the event was to seek divine grace from God for the country and its leaders.According to him, “the country is bedeviled with various crises, economic sabotage, insurgency, kidnapping and others. It’s only through prayers that all this can be solved.”