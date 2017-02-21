The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has accused the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration of making the Naira the worst currency in Africa.Ekweremadu said the economy had suffered more crisis under the new government than any government.Ekweremadu stated this at the Peoples Democratic Party’s national stakeholders’ meeting held at the Ekiti State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, on Monday.He was quoted by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Uche Anichukwu, as saying, “They told us that one US dollar would be one naira when they take over. Has that happened?“Today, our currency is the worst currency in the whole of Africa. Is that the type of democracy we looked forward to? I can see a situation where the price of oil is going up and the value of naira is going down. What type of economics is that?”Ekweremadu, called on members of the PDP faithful to remain strong as the party would “work with Nigerians to restore true democracy and hope to our people.”He said, “I believe that with determination and sticking together, we will triumph and Nigeria will be better for it.”He also said the solidarity of all key organs of the PDP for the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee, despite the recent judgment of the Court of Appeal on the party’s leadership tussle, showed that “it is not the hood that makes the monk.“Such flagrant manipulation of critical institutions of democracy is not only dangerous, but bad news for the nation’s democracy.‎”