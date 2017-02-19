The ongoing Big Brother Naija reality show has not been without its fair share of intrigues. As part of its side attractions, different Nigerian celebrities have been invited to the house to interact with the contestants and also give advice on the entertainment industry.During the week, popular singer, Banky W, was in the house and he had a wonderful time sharing some nuggets of wisdom with the contestants. However, what caught the attention of the public was the claim by one of the housemates, Gifty, that she doesn’t know Banky W and that he has ‘proudness.’In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Banky W, laughed off Gifty’s claim that he is proud. “I like interacting with my fans, and sometimes I go out of my way to spend time with them. My true fans will certainly tell you that I’m not proud, and nobody has ever really accused me of that. However, it is possible for people to judge you from a distance without really knowing you. I don’t let things like that bother me,” he said.The Strong Thing singer also took to his Twitter page to say, “To be fair, I don’t know her much either. Opinions are like a**holes. Everyone has one and is entitled to it. That doesn’t mean it isn’t full of s**t. If only I was paid, it would be okay.”Meanwhile, fans of the singer also took Gifty to the cleaners, with many of them describing her as fake, local and irrelevant.