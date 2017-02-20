The Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, who presides over a global church with members in about 198 nations of the world, at the weekend, described his early years as the General Overseer of the mission as turbulent, saying the church’s total income then was about half of his salary as university lecturer.Ministering during a three-day special programme to end the church’s 40-day fasting and prayer period at the Redemption Camp, Kilometre 46, Lagos Ibadan Expressway, Pastor Adeboye shocked the worshippers when he declared that the church’s total income when he took over its leadership was less than his pay.His words: “When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone.“When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people. ‘’I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you.If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.” He also narrated some unpalatable experiences he had in repositioning the church. All parishes of mission, yesterday celebrated the end of the 40-day fasting and prayer which commenced on Wednesday, January 11, 2017.