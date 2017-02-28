Controversial Ekiti state governor, Peter Ayodele Fayose has reiterated his claim that his prophecies about Saraki would come to pass. Fayose disclosed this in a recent interview with newsmen.Asked about the fresh charges against Senate President Bukola Saraki, by FG, and if it negates one of his prophecies for 2017, Fayose said:''My prophecies on Saraki would come to pass. If you look at the first prophecy, I said there would be attempts made to put him in trouble. This year, I said he would not be removed and that those trumped up charges against him would disappear. Let us wait. Let’s see the drama. There is a lot of undercurrents and drama o. There is a lot of horse-trading going on. So let’s leave it like that for another day. ''