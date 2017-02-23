 MTN Nigeria CEO, South African chairman visit Osinbajo | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
MTN Team led by the Pascal Dozie, its Nigerian chairman, visited Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday in Abuja.


Phutuma Nhleko, MTN Group chairman, South Africa, was also in the entourage along, with Gbenga Oyebode, a lawyer, Victor Odili, Sani Bello, and Ferdinand Moolman, the CEO of MTN Nigeria.

Details of the meetings have not be revealed, but MTN recently gave a profit warning for 2016 that it said would be hurt  by the Nigerian N330 billion fine.

The telecom giant also deferred its expected listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year.



