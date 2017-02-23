Former Manchester United player, Roy Keane has told Manager, Jose Mourinho he would like to see him show “a bit more humility.”Having won five matches in a row in all competitions, Manchester United are now chasing silverware on three fronts: the EFL Cup, the FA Cup and the Europa League.They still maintain the sixth position in the Premier League but have closed the gap on fourth place to two points, putting them in contention for Champions League qualification too.When asked if Mourinho had his former self back, Keane told ITV Sport, “Yeah, which is a bit of a shame really as you’d like to see a guy with a bit more humility.“But you knew once they started winning a few games he’d get back to his old cocky self.”