MMM Nigeria has announced the lifting of all limits on Mavros (participants) acquired in 2017, while those of 2016 remain under restriction.As of December when the ponzi scheme placed ban on withdrawal, there were about three million investors.But in a new statement, MMM said 2017 members can “actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help”.“Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,” the statement read.“And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help. For these requests orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits.“Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro 2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community.“We have collected the screenshots of personal offices of members who received orders for their GH requests. Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important.”Many of the previous investors lost hope in the scheme after they were unable to access their money.Gloria Samson, a Benue-based woman, who invested in the scheme, was said to have taken her life after the scheme crashed in December.She reportedly invested a N400,000 loan she procured into the ponzi scheme.According to reports, the deceased left her house on December 28, after she bade her children bye and apologised for any wrongdoing she might have committed against them.