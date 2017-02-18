Ten-man Millwall stunned Leicester City with a last-gasp winner to seal a 1-0 triumph in the FA Cup fifth round.Shaun Cummings finished off a pass from Lee Gregory in the 90th minute to clinch a stunning win for the Championship side.The Foxes failed to make their numerical superiority count after Jake Cooper was shown a second yellow card for Millwall in the 52nd minute for clattering into Ahmed Musa.And, after some heroics from goalkeeper Jordan Archer kept the Foxes out, Millwall hit the Premier League champions with a late sucker punch to compound their miserable season.