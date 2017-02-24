John Obi Mikel enjoyed his first victory with his new Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA, after they beat Japanese J3 Ryukyu FC 5-2 in their penultimate test game on Wednesday.TEDA have been on an eight-match losing streak before this win.Mikel Obi’s team lost to Borussia Monchengladbach U23s, St. Pauli, Dinamo Bucuresti, Dynamo Kiev, Gyeongnam FC, Busan, Ulsan Hyundai and Gyeongju Citizens.The victory also comes barely 24 hours after Mikel Obi’s international team-mate, Brown Ideye, completed his move from Greek champions, Olympiakos.Ideye, who scored 13 league goals before leaving Greece, is expected to bolster TEDA’s attack.