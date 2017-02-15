Super Eagles captain, John Obi Mikel, has lost his eight consecutive match with Tianjin TEDA.The Chinese Super League side were beaten 2-1 by South Korean amateur side, Gyeongju Citizens in their latest pre-season friendly.Mikel Obi and his team-mates will be hoping they can find some form, ahead of their league opening fixture against Shandong Luneng on March 4.Tianjin lost all the four games they played during their training camp in Marbella against Borussia Mönchengladbach U23s, St. Pauli, Dinamo Bucuresti and Dynamo Kiev.Following three losses against Gyeongnam FC, Busan and Ulsan Hyundai, they have conceded 24 goals in total.Mikel Obi left Chelsea in January and signed a three-year contract with TEDA, ending more than 10 years stint in England.