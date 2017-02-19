



Nigeria's Skipper, Mikel Obi has opened up on his team, Tianjin Teda's failure to win a single game in 9 matches.They have lost seven games and recorded two draws in 9 pre-season games.According to Mikel Obi, the results are unexpected but he hopes they will return to winning ways in their final two friendlies next week."We have not been winning, but I'm confident we will start," Mikel said."The intensity of the sessions have dropped so as to avoid injuries," he added.He also thanked the club's fans who came out to support him and the team since the start of their pre-season programme.