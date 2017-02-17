Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi has backed ‘strong, very positive and level headed’ Kelechi Iheanacho to regain his Manchester City spot.The former Chelsea midfielder who now plies his trade in China with Tianjin TEDA has encouraged the Manchester City striker to not allow his present status at his club to affect him but be prepared to make maximum use of his chance when given the nod to play again.“Iheanacho will become a better player after this phase.“He is a strong lad, a very positive minded being and level headed. He will regain his spot in the team, he just has to keep on working hard in training and wait for his chance, when it comes I know he won’t disappoint.“Every player wants to play and when you are not getting into the matchday squad it can be so discouraging. But I have learned to always pick the positives from every situation,” he said.Kelechi Iheanacho has not played for the Citizens since he was subbed on in their 4-0 defeat at the hands of Everton, since then Pep Guardiola has not used him in their last five games, in fact, he didn’t make the bench in 4 of the last 5 games he hasn’t played in.With Gabriel Jesus out injured the Nigerian striker stand a big chance of wearing the sky blue jersey again.