A Mexican man has apparently taken his own life just half an hour after being deported from the United States.Guadalupe Olivas Valencia, 45, jumped from a bridge at the border after he was deported for the third time, the BBC reports.He was found unconscious next to a plastic bag with his belongings and died in hospital a short while later.His death came as the Donald Trump’s administration issued new guidelines to widen the net for deporting illegal immigrants from the US.Witnesses said Mr. Olivas was shouting that he did not want to return to Mexico and seemed to be in severe distress.He jumped off a bridge just yards from El Chaparral, the main border crossing point between the US city of San Diego and Tijuana in Mexico.Local media said a plastic bag like those US customs officers put migrants’ belongings in was next to the man.Mexican officials said it was the third time Mr. Olivas had been deported from the US.He died of a heart attack and concussion.Mr. Olivas was a native of Sinaloa, one of Mexico’s most violent states and the stronghold of a major drug cartel.Many Mexicans cite violence as a reason for leaving for the US.