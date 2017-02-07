Pretoria beauty Queen, Sharon Rose Khumalo, is the newly crowned Miss Mamelodi Sundowns. At 21 she discovered she was an intersex.Sharon does not have ovaries or a uterus and will not be able to have children as a result.In an interview with Sowetan, Sharon who was among the top 16 finalists at Miss SA beauty pageant in 2016, said she was 'shattered' after she learned about the situation.'I just wanted to go home and cry. Sometimes I am okay and then on some days I look at other women who have children and I know I will never have that, but I have learned to accept that this is the situation and I can't really change that.'Intersex is a general term used for a variety of conditions in which a person is born with a reproductive or sexual anatomy that doesn't seem to fit the typical definitions of female or male.