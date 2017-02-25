The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that its subsidiary, Integrated Data Services Limited (IDSL), was not responsible for the pipeline explosion which occurred on Thursday in Rivers. A statement by Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC Group General Manager, Public Affairs, said the explosion occurred at the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) pipeline in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers.It said IDSL’s crew, engaged in acquiring seismic data for a Shell Oil Mining Lease, observed approved safe distance standards and as such could not be the cause of the blast. “Our activities involve the use of seismic explosives of size 2kg and detonators. The drilled and exploded depth is 45 metres. At this depth the effect on the surface cannot affect any structure.“The suspected gas leakage on the gas pipeline between Eveku and Rumodogo communities in Mohave Local Government Area of Rivers on Feb. 22 was not caused and cannot be caused by NNPC, IDSL seismic operations. “Our closest activity around the incident area on Thursday was 798 metres away from the pipeline. “As a responsible corporate body, IDSL’s crew on operation in Mohave Local Government Area observed, to the letter, DPR’s regulations governing such activities,” Ughamadu said.According to him, the regulation says that a minimum distance of 25 metres from tarmac roads and 50 metres from houses should be observed.Apart from this, the minimum requirements of 100 metres away from the pipelines, and a minimum distance of 200 metres from well heads or oil wells were maintained, Ughamadu said. He said that relevant authorities in Rivers have been informed of the incident.