President Muhammadu Buhari was said to have called the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, on the telephone over the death of his mother, which occurred on Saturday.The President reportedly made the call from London, United Kingdom where he is currently on an extended medical vacation.The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday.Adesina said the President condoled with the traditional ruler and urged him to take solace in the fact that Hajia Aminatu Mai Babban Daki lived a good life, devoted to serving Allah and humanity.“Please be comforted. May Allah accept her soul,” the President reportedly said.The deceased was survived by nine children, and has been buried according to Muslim rites.