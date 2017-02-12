Members of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, in Cross River State on Sunday gathered in their numbers at Old Odukpani Road, Ikot Enobong in Calabar to pray for the recovery of President Mohammadu Buhari so he could stay alive and witness the actualization of sovereign state of Biafra.The members who came from the three zones in the state led by the state coordinator, Mr Samuel Okah and Pastor Shedrack Nwachukwu, took time to intercede for the President whom they said is not an enemy but an instrument God seeks to use to bring the state of Biafra to fruition in the near future.“Buhari is not an enemy and therefore we can’t pray for him to die but to live because God will use him as an instrument to bring the quest for a Biafran State to fruition in the near future”. The zonal leader, Okah stated.The prayer session which lasted for three hours witnessed the declaration of prophesies for the good health of the president, the enthronement of peace in all parts of the country and an end to the economic recession.“The sickness of the president is not unto death because he still has many things to accomplish one of which is the setting free of the Biafran nation, bringing peace to all parts of Nigerian and an end to the economic recession”He said the actualization of the Biafran dream is nearer than most people think because the time for it is due Nigeria having attained one hundred years of independence and the pronouncement by the President last year that anyone who wants to leave could do so peacefully“ The emergence of an independent Biafran state is at hand and will take most people unaware.MASSOB abhors violence and our national leader, Chief Ralph Uwazurike has always empahised against the use of arms in any form because our fight is with words and words move faster and are more powerful than any weaponThe sun, he said has risen for the actualization of the Biafran nation which is built in fairness, equity and justice where everyone would be free to pursue his vision and actulalise his dreams.According to him the persecution the people of Biafra are going through now is part of the process which will lead to the era of self determination for the people of that antion.