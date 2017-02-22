Juventus will fancy their chances to reach the Champions League quarterfinals after a 2-0 defeat at 10-man Porto on Wednesday.Second-half substitutes Marko Pjaca and Daniel Alves scored the goals to hand the Bianconeri a comfortable advantage for the return leg at the Juventus Stadium, where Max Allegri's men have not lost for 42 consecutive matches in all competitions.And Porto went a man down after 27 minutes when left-back Alex Telles was sent off for a second yellow -- seconds after receiving his first -- for an unnecessary challenge on Stephan Lichtsteiner near the sideline.The former Galatasaray defender left his feet before crashing through the legs of Lichtsteiner, leaving referee Felix Brych no choice but to give the Brazil native his marching orders and put Porto at a distinct disadvantage the rest of the way.Paulo Dybala came closest to scoring minutes before the break, hitting the post from distance with a powerful left-footed shot, but the home side survived the first half unscathed.And it was Dybala who blasted home after a sumptuous chip from Miralem Pjanic seconds after half-time, but the Argentina international was flagged offside.Gonzalo Higuain flashed his curling right-footed shot just wide of the far post on 65 minutes.However, Porto's good fortune wouldn't last and the visitors eventually found the breakthrough on 72 minutes through Pjaca -- the winger firing low and hard past Iker Casillas after collecting a Dybala pass in the middle of the box.And Alves add Juve's second minutes later, chesting down an Alex Sandro cross before poking high and past Casillas to the far post to seal a satisfying night for the Serie A champs at the Estadio do Dragao.Credit: ESPN