Garba Shehu, spokesperson of President Muhammadu Buhari, says many people believe that Boko Haram “would have taken over Aso Rock by now” if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had remained in power after 2015.Shehu said this while speaking over the weekend in Abuja at an interactive session with Nigerian youths.He said the Buhari administration had achieved a lot in terms of security.The president’s spokesman said Nigeria has attained the record of the second largest producer of rice in the world despite the fact that the rice revolution “just started a year ago.”“Look at all of the way the efforts that has been put in rolling back Boko Haram. There are many people who believe that if not for president Muhammadu Buhari, PDP had continued in this country in 2015 they would have taken over Aso Rock by now. We have achieved so much in terms of security,” Shehu said.“As I speak to you now Nigeria just achieved the record of the second largest of rice in the world. The rice revolution just started a year ago.“A newspaper did an investigation in Kebbi and they found out that there were 48,000 new millionaires in Kebbi state alone for growing rice. Over reliance on oil has killed this country and we cannot continue like this.”He said the whistle blower policy initiated by the federal government was an opportunity given to Nigerians to make an income.“The important policy of whistle blower that the president has instituted, it gives an opportunity to me, you and to every citizen of this country,” he said.“If you see stolen money going anywhere, you will not only be honoured for pointing it out for discovery but you can earn a commission. So reward by exposing that. About 10 million USD and they give 2.5 of that. That money can change one’s life.”Shehu appealed for the patience with his principal saying: “President Muhammadu Buhari is a long distance runner he is not looking for short-term gain that people will just clap at him and those advantages just disappear.“The jobs are being created last year we promised half a million jobs, the economy couldn’t support it but before the close of the year we had done more than 300,000 the balance that will be carried into the new year.“And another 500,000 will be given jobs and I’m happy that the economy is getting better, oil price is going up and the policies of government in the Niger Delta are beginning to calm things down.“You can see that exploration and exportation of oil is growing, gas is coming back and power is getting better. He wants to build a future of prosperity, a future that will be everlasting. Something that will stay for generation upon generation and I assure that this is a beginning of the good things to come.”