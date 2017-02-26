World Boxing Organization welterweight champion, Manny Pacquiao, will fight Great Britain's Amir Khan on 23 April, 2017.The fight was confirmed by Pacquiao and Khan on their verified Twitter handles on Sunday morning."Negotiations between team Pacquiao and team Khan have come to terms for the April 23 bout as this is what the fans wanted," Pacquiao disclosed on his handle.On his part Khan wrote: "My team and I have agreed terms with Manny Pacquiao and his team for a super fight #pacquiaokhan #April23rd."A venue for the fight is yet to be announced.Khan's last fight was in May 2016 when he was knocked out by Mexican Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.Six-weight world champion Pacquaio retired in April last year but returned to claim his belt by beating Jessie Vargas in November.