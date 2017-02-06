A man, Benjamin Archibong, has been charged to court with wounding a Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) official, Olumide Omomoyesan.The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force) arrested Archibong last Tuesday in Lekki-Ajah.A statement by the task force Public Relations Officer, Taofiq Adebayo, said the suspect obstructed a LASTMA team from impounding a commercial Volkswagen bus marked FKJ 688 XV. The driver was said to have resisted arrest for picking and dropping passengers at an unauthorised place around Lekki-Ajah area.Archibong, 20, was charged with assault, obstruction and conduct likely to cause breach of peace before Magistrate Adepeju Odusanya in Ogba, Lagos last Thursday.Prosecuting counsel Adedoyin Odukoya said Archibong pleaded “not guilty” and was granted N100,000 bail with two sureties in the like sum. The sureties must be residents of Lagos State.The matter was adjourned till February 28.Task Force Chairman Olayinka Egbeyemi, a Superintendent of Police (SP), said Archibong’s arrest would deter others from obstructing security or government officials from discharging their duties.The agency, he said, has started enforcing Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s directive to arrest council officials who undertake traffic duties.