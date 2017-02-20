A fire outbreak was recorded in Makoko, a slum in a neighborhood in Lagos, on Sunday evening.A witness said the fire broke out around 5pm, but Adebayo Kehinde, spokesman of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said he had not recieved any report on the incident.“I am not aware of that. I have not recieved any report on it,” he told TheCable.Dolapo Badmos, spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, is yet to respond to inquiries by TheCable.But another witness, who drove along the third mainland bridge on Sunday evening, said she saw smoke billowing from Makoko axis.This is not the first time that an outbreak of fire would be recorded in the area. In November, many were rendered homeless, while property were destroyed in a similar incident.