The Chairman of National Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Makarfi, has summoned an emergency meeting of stakeholders of the party to discuss the decision of the Appeal Court which went against his leadership.A notice of the meeting signed by the publicity secretary of the group, Dayo Adeyeye idicated that those invited to the meeting are members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Assembly members, former governors of PDP, former ministers under the platform of the PDP, former National Assembly members and party elders.The meeting is in apparent reaction to the verdict of Port Harcourt Division of the court of Appeal which annulled the May 21, 2016 national convention which had given birth to the caretaker committee and upheld the leadership of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff as the National Chairman of the party. The meeting has been scheduled for Monday for 2pm at the International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja.All invited members, Prince Dayo Adeyeye said in the notice if invitation, urged all invited to attend “unfailingly as crucial party matters will be discussed.”