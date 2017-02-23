The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the house of representatives has said the only chairman it recognises is Ahmed Makarfi.The PDP caucus said it will be “honourable” for Ali Modu Sheriff “to pack up and go.”On Friday, the appeal court in Port Harcourt affirmed Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the PDP and nullified the convention that produced the Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee.But in a statement on Wednesday, Leo Ogor, the house minority leader, on behalf of the caucus, said the judgement that affirmed Sheriff and nullified the caretaker committee was “discomforting”.The PDP reps said no sincere member of the party would trust the Sheriff faction after their activities in Edo and Ondo states.“It is the opinion of many that the honourable thing would be for the Ali Modu Sheriff and his cohorts to pack up and go,” the statement read.“The PDP caucus of the house of representatives wishes to state categorically that it finds the court of appeal verdict that nullified the decision of the national convention of the PDP on May 21, 2016 and reinstated the Modu Sheriff leadership very discomforting.“The caucus supports the decision of the Ahmed Makarfi caretaker committee to seek redress at the supreme court. The caucus appeals to all leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party to please remain calm and focused, standing firmly on the position that there is no way the party will accept the Ali Modu Sheriff contraption which is yet to demonstrate any genuine iota of love for the party.“Their activities in Edo and Ondo states are very fresh in peoples’ minds and as such, no honest and sincere member of our party can trust them – with such fundamental flaws of character and gross disdain for peace, order and brotherly relations.”The legislators said selfish interests of some people in the party has injured the PDP.“In this vein, the PDP caucus of the house of representatives has resolved that we shall not, under any condition, consider or approve any agenda aimed at foisting Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff or any of his scanty co-travellers on the PDP,” it read.“The only leadership known to the PDP Caucus of the House of Representatives is, and shall remain the one led by his excellency, senator Ahmed Makarfi.”The lawmakers added that “Ali Modu Sheriff should please take his hands off our party” as “we unequivocally endorsed the leadership of senator Ahmed Makarfi.”