A new innovative online live streaming of games has been introduced into the Nigeria Professional Football League by the organisers, the League Management Company.The LMC will test-run the live streaming of NPFL matches to global audience with two matches to be streamed on the Matchday-6 fixtures on Sunday, February 5 from 4pm Nigerian time.The matches to be streamed live will be the oriental clash between FC Ifeanyiubah and Enugu Rangers in Nnewi and the encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium between Kano Pillars and ABS FC.The matches can be watched live online at www.urlivestream.com.The test streaming is free and the online Registration has started.The live streaming of NPFL games is part of the LMC's strategy to reach global audience and export Nigeria’s brand of football to countries outside Africa and expectedly open new revenues channels for the league.