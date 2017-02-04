Liverpool remain without a Premier League win in 2017 after suffering a 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Hull City on Saturday.Hull took the lead just before half-time when Reds goalkeeper Simon Mignolet failed to deal with Harry Maguire's header and Alfred N'Diaye pounced to net on his debut.And Hull doubled their lead with five minutes left on the clock when Oumar Niasse latched onto Andrea Ranocchia's long ball before slotting home.Jurgen Klopp's men could not find a response against Hull, who have now won four games in all competitions under new boss Marco Silva, and remain without a victory in the top flight since New Year's Eve.