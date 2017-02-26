



19 min GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Manchester United (Ibrahimovic)

Hello, and welcome tolive coverage of the EFL Cup final between Southampton and Manchester United.Jose Mourinho claims that he has already won a trophy with United after claiming the Community Shield but in many people's eyes, this is his opportunity to break his duck at Old Trafford.The Portuguese has already won three League Cups as manager of Chelsea but while his team are favourites to win at Wembley Stadium, they face a Southampton team who are yet to concede a goal in this year's competition.The Saints have beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool in order to reach the final, and Claude Puel will back his side to complete the job on Sunday afternoon.: De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo, Herrera, Pogba, Lingard, Mata, Martial, IbrahimovicRomero, Blind, Young, Carrick, Fellaini, Rooney, Rashford: Forster, Soares, Yoshida, Stephens, Bertrand, Romeu, Davis, Ward-Prowse, Tadic, Redmond, GabbiadiniHassen, Long, Rodriguez, Caceres, Boufal, Hojbjerg, McQueenTo their credit, Southampton are straight back onto the offensive but nothing comes from a corner. It's going to be difficult for them to channel their emotions after the last 10 minutes. They should be leading, yet they are behind.This is going to do little to improve Puel's mood. United take the lead against the run of play as Ibrahimovic curls a free kick into the corner for his 25th goal of the season. He's barely featured in this match but what's it matter when he can do that?Romeu goes into the referee's book for a late challenge on Herrera. Ibrahimovic is going to have a chance to shoot on goal from 25 yards out.Puel looks really hard done by on the touchline and so he should. His team are having the better of the play as well but United have come back into it over the past minute.Looking back at replays of the goal which was ruled out, it's a terrible decision from the assistant. He had no hesitation in raising his flag but he has got it badly wrong. Massive let-off for United.Controversy at Wembley! Southampton have the ball in the net but it has wrongly been chalked off! Soares's miscued shot finds the run of Gabbiadini and he converts from close range. He's onside, but the assistant has ruled that Bertrand - who was standing behind him - was offside. Puel will be fuming.Better from Southampton as Redmond gets a shot on goal from 20 yards but it is deflected marginally wide of the post. A couple of corners follow but United defend them well.United are starting to dominate possession now. They are attempting to draw Southampton out because they are currently defending relatively deep but so far, it's working.Southampton can't afford to gift Pogba this kind of shooting opportunity. Ibrahimovic tees up the Frenchman to get an effort on goal from 25 yards but his well-struck attempt is straight at Forster.Southampton get us underway.