Good evening and welcome to Nigerianeye's live commentary of the first leg of the last-16 Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona from the French capital.
These two teams last met at the quarter-final stage of the 2014-15 competition, and it was Barcelona that won 5-1 on aggregate during that particular campaign.
The only time that PSG have eliminated Barcelona in the European Cup was during the 1994-95 season. Since then, the Spanish outfit have won their two knockout encounters with the French giants.
The reverse match at Camp Nou will take place on March 8.
OFFICIAL LINE-UPS
PSG: Trapp; Meunier, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Verratti, Rabiot, Matuidi; Draxler, Cavani, Di Maria
BARCELONA: Ter Stegen; Roberto, Umtiti, Pique, Alba; Busquets, Iniesta, Gomes; Neymar, Suarez, Messi
0 min KICKOFF! PSG kick things off in Paris...
