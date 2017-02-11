



Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield.The Reds are still seeking their first top-flight win of 2017, having drawn three and lost two of their fixtures thus far, as well as exiting both domestic cup competitions.Spurs head to Merseyside occupying second place in the division, meanwhile, thanks to a run that has seen them drop points in just two of their last nine outings and lose only two times all season.Follow all of the action as it unfolds in this latest top-six tussle with our extensive updates below.: Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Lallana; Mane, Coutinho, Firmino: Lloris; Walker, Alderweireld, Dier, Davies; Dembele, Wanyama; Dele, Eriksen, Son; KaneAn early corner won by Tottenham, which ends in the welcoming hands of Mignolet. The hosts being urged on by a packed Anfield early on, but it is Spurs who were quickest of the the blocks with that early set piece being won.The time for talking is over - we are up and running at Anfield in this latest battle between two top-four hopefuls. Liverpool are sporting their traditional red strip this evening, while Tottenham Hotspur are in their white tops and blue shorts.