



29 min GOAL! LEICESTER CITY 1-0 LIVERPOOL (JAMIE VARDY)

Welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.The Foxes controversially sacked boss Claudio Ranieri last Thursday, just 298 days after he lead the club to the most famous of top-flight triumphs.Now under the guidance of caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare, the feeble champions must pick themselves up after dropping into the bottom three at the weekend for the first time.Can they kickstart their campaign with a first win of 2017 this evening, or will the visitors pick up the three points required to move back into the top four? Find out with our extensive updates below.: Schmeichel, Simpson, Huth, Morgan, Fuchs, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Ndidi, Mahrez, Okazaki, Vardy: Zieler, Chilwell, Gray, King, Amartey, Ulloa, Slimani: Mignolet, Clyne, Matip, Lucas, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Coutinho, FirminoKarius, Moreno, Klavan, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Origi, WoodburnA chance for Liverpool to level up instantly. Coutinho is picked out towards the back post, but Schmeichel narrowed the angle and was able to keep it out. That would have been incredibly cruel had it crept in.Leicester have their first goal of 2017 - and it is one that we saw time and time again last term. Albrighton played the ball in behind and Vardy latched on to it, keeping his composure on this occasion and slotting it past Mignolet.Coutinho finds the ball at his feet on the edge of the box - the perfect place for him to cut inside and curl into the top corner. The Brazilian instead takes it down the line and is ushered off the ball. Poor decision made by the attacking ace.Leicester by far the better side in the opening quarter of the match, creating a couple of chances and also coming close through two corners. Coutinho's shot at the other end is curled into the body of Morgan and is cleared away.Four attempts so far this evening, all coming from Leicester. Two of those have been on target, too, forcing Mignolet into a couple of decent stops - one from a deflection inside the box and one from close range.Vardy superbly takes down a ball over the top to work himself a one-on-one situation, but he fails to find a way past Mignolet. Credit to the Belgian for getting on top of the ball, but Vardy would have buried that last term.A quieter spell in the match now, with the ball spending plenty of time in midfield. Liverpool do get the ball into the final third, though, but Simpson got his head to it and was happy to concede a corner. The hosts bossing possession.The corner kick is another good one, which Huth and Morgan both charge down. It was Huth who got on the end of it, but he rather got under it and sent it over the crossbar. Some decent openings for Leicester so far.Okazaki has space to run into in midfield, drawing a foul out of Matip. The free kick is sprayed out to Mahrez, who has two men to beat and fails to do so, but he does have a corner kick for his troubles which will go into the mixer.Matip gets on the end of the corner, sending his free header over the bar, but a shove on Huth in the build-up leads to the referee blowing his whistle, regardless. Well-contested battle so far at the King Power Stadium, with 13 minutes played.Mane and Lallana link up down the left for the former to send in a cross towards the front post. It was crying out to be tapped home by Morgan did well to help the ball behind for a corner at full stretch, ending Liverpool's first serious attack.Another long throw and another attempt on target for the hosts. The ball is only half cleared and Vardy's scuffed volley takes a deflection off Okazaki and is palmed clear by Mignolet.As straightforward an attack you are likely to see, as Huth glances on a Fuchs long throw and picks out Mignolet at full stretch. Fairly simple save for the Belgian to make, in truth, but the Foxes doing well to work him early on.Huth does well to get his head on a deep corner, which is helped back into the mixer. Okazaki tried to get on the end of it but the offside flag was already up. Lucas in the heart of the Reds' defence again today in the absence of Klavan and Lovren.Mane is fine to continue, which is a relief to the Reds. Plenty of intent from Leicester early on, best summed up by that Vardy challenge just 30 seconds or so in. Expect plenty more challenges of that calibre to fly in.Leicester City get us up and running in this huge Premier League showdown. A potential early blow for Liverpool, as Vardy catches Mane on the boot and the Senegalese is in a little pain - dodgy challenge, that!