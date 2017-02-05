











44 min GOAL! Leicester 0-2 Manchester United (Zlatan Ibrahimovic)

42 min GOAL! Leicester 0-1 Manchester United (Henrikh Mkhitaryan)

Good afternoon and welcome tolive text coverage of the Premier League clash between Leicester City and Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.The hosts come into this match sitting just one point clear of the relegation zone and without a win - or indeed a goal - in the league since the turn of the year.United, meanwhile, are currently on a 14-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League but remain sixth in the table following their goalless draw with Hull City last time out.Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.: De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Rojo; Herrera, Pogba, Mata, Mkhitaryan, Rashford; IbrahimovicRomero, Blind, Carrick, Fellaini, Lingard, Young, MartialSchmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Ndidi, Musa, Mahrez; Okazaki, VardyZieler, Chilwell, Benalouane, King, Albrighton, Kapustka, GrayThere will be two minutes of added time at the end of this first half. Just enough time for Ranieri to rip up that team talk and plan a new one.Just like in the reverse fixture, United seem to have taken this game away from Leicester with quickfire goals before half time. Out of nowhere, the visitors are two ahead as Ibrahimovic steers a low finish through the legs of Morgan and past Schmeichel after being picked out by Valencia's low cross. That is 20 for the season for Ibrahimovic.Devastating break from Mkhitaryan to give United the lead just before half time! Smalling flicks the ball to the Armenian just inside the Leicester half, but the real danger arrives when Huth rushes out and tries to win the ball. Mkhitaryan gets there first and from there no-one is catching him. He races through on goal and fires it past Schmeichel.The third card of the first half is shown to Fuchs, who slides in on Mata but completely misses the ball.The visitors are beginning to knock on the Leicester door, though, and that change of tactics from Mourinho has certainly made them a move cohesive United in possession. It is United who look the most like breaking the deadlock right now.Are we in for another late show from United? Their first-half performances in recent weeks really have not been up to scratch - and it has been the same again today - but they have saved themselves on numerous occasions in the closing stages of matches.Leicester fail to deal with the resulting corner as Smalling wins the first ball and nods it down, but Pogba just can't connect with it from close range.Almost the opening goal for United, but it is a very smart save from Schmeichel! Ibrahimovic and Pogba combine to find Rashford, who hits a hard and low effort early towards the near post, but Schmeichel gets down really quickly to turn it around the post.The visitors' pressure has been steadily growing over the last few minutes, but Leicester are still defending their final third well and looking solid.United haven't been any better when going forward either, though, with that Rashford chance by far the best opening either side have had so far. The visitors have looked better in possession since changing their system, though.We're half an hour into this match now, and so far it has been a very even affair. Considering the league positions of both sides, Ranieri will be the happier of the two managers right now, but they haven't offered too much in an attacking sense.Leicester fans want a red card here as Mata slides in and takes out Vardy late with a poor challenge. The referee only shows a yellow, which is just about the right decision, but the Spaniard was borderline there.It looked like quite an innocuous incident between Simpson and Ibrahimovic, but the Leicester full-back is not moving freely at all. He will try to continue, but he looks to be in some pain.Concern for both teams here as Ibrahimovic goes down under the challenge of Simpson, and both players seem to have hurt themselves in it. It looked like quite a soft free kick, in truth, but Simpson appears to have come off worse.The best chance of the match so far comes the way of United, but Rashford cannot keep it down. Mkhitaryan delivers a cross from the right flank following a sweeping move from the visitors, but the ball bounces just in front of Rashford and he can't keep his half-volley down.Almost a chance for Leicester as Herrera's pass is underhit and immediately pounced upon by Vardy. He gives it to the overlapping Musa on the left channel, but Bailly makes an important challenge in the area.United have just changed their system a little having struggled to really get going in the opening 20 minutes. It is more of a 4-2-3-1 system now, with Rashford going out wide left.Almost a chance for Leicester at the far post as they win a free kick in a good crossing position. Mahrez's delivery is flicked on by Vardy towards Morgan, but he can only head the ball into the back of Pogba and it goes behind for a corner.This has not been the greatest 17 minutes of football you will see this season, it must be said. Neither side have been anywhere near their best and there has been a noticeable lack of quality in the game so far.Mahrez tries to do what he did so many times last season as he picks the ball up on the right flank and cuts inside onto his left. Rojo knows the drill, though, and does enough to ensure that the Algerian's eventual effort is never troubling De Gea.A minor flash point here as Bailly and Vardy clash off the ball following a clearance from the United defender. There is a tussle on the ground as both try to get the final dig in, but Anthony Taylor leaves his punishment at a free kick to the visitors.The ball has not stayed on the field for more than a few seconds over the course of the past minute or so. It is all very scrappy and uninspiring stuff at the moment.Not more to report from the last couple of minutes, with the ball stuck in the middle third as both sides have a few throw-ins in quick succession.Leicester are doing a decent job of getting about the United players and making this quite scrappy at the moment. Neither side have been able to keep the ball very well so far.The first save comes from Schmeichel as Ibrahimovic flicks the ball out to Rojo, who tries to first a first-time half-volley towards goal. He cuts across it and gets it on target, but it is easy for the Leicester keeper.The first card of the game takes just five minutes to arrive as Drinkwater is shown yellow for a cynical pull on Mata to stop a counter-attack.Almost an early chance for the Foxes as a cross is directed towards Huth at the back post, but Rojo does really well to nod the ball over his own crossbar.Slow start to the game at the King Power are both sides try to settle into it. Neither of those two teams have started particularly well of late, so perhaps we shouldn't expect an early goal here.Here we go then! Manchester United get us underway at the King Power Stadium!