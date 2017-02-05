22' - GOAL! Egypt 1-0 Cameroon - Mohamed Elneny is played into space in the box and he scores with a shot to beat the goalkeeper at his near post!

Hello and welcomelive commentary of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final between Egypt and Cameroon at the Stade de l’Amitie in Libreville on Sunday 5 February.Essam El Hadary, Ahmed Fathi, Ahmed Hegazy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Amr Warda, Abdallah Said, Mahmoud Hassan, Mohamed SalahFabrice Ondoua, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Collins Fai, Adolphe Teikeu, Ambroise Oyongo, Sébastien Siani, Arnaud Sutchuin Djoum, Benjamin Moukandjo, Robert Ndip Tambe, Christian Bassogog, Jacques ZouaHalf time - It's 1-0 to Egypt at the break, with Mohamed Elneny's goal the difference between the two teams.There will be one minute of added time.Cameroon applying some pressure as the half-time break approaches. Can they go into the interval back on level terms?A nervy moment for Essam El Hadary as he flaps at a cross and nearly gifts Cameroon a chance to equalise. All's well in the end, but the Egyptian 'keeper did just reveal a potential weakness for the West Africans to attack.Nicolas N'Koulou is on to replace a distraught Adolphe Teikeu.Bad news for Cameroon, with Adolphe Teikeu signalling that he has succumbed to injury and will need to be replaced.Twenty-five minutes played, Egypt will be delighted with the position they find themselves in. Cameroon will have to produce something special to get back into this game against the Pharaohs' tough defence.Egypt settling down into a passing rhythm, but they have yet to really build up a head of steam. It's all a little cautious from both teams at the moment.A few half chances for Cameroon in the last few minutes, the best of which saw Christian Bassogog fire high and wide from just outside the box.Cameroon are looking to press high up the pitch but the Egyptians are coping well with the pressure, using their slick passing to bring the ball out of defence.A lively start to the game, Egypt have look the more fluent so far but Cameroon have given glimpses of their pace and power in attack.Fabrice Ondoua called into action early on as he gets down low to his right to save a drive on target from Abdallah Said!Kick-off - We are underway in Libreville! Egypt wear red, white and black; Cameroon are in green, red and yellow.