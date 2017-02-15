



After finishing top of Group A, Arsenal have the opportunity to play the first leg of this last-16 tie away from home but the draw has served up one of the ultimate tests in European football.Bayern have not suffered defeat at the Allianz Arena since last March and while they lost twice in the group stages, those results came away at Atletico Madrid and Rostov.On their last visit to Bayern in November 2015, Arsenal went down by a 5-1 scoreline.Ospina; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Gibbs; Xhaka, Coquelin; Iwobi, Ozil, Oxlade-Chamberlain; SanchezCech, Gabriel, Monreal, Elneny, Walcott, Welbeck, GiroudNeuer; Lahm, Hummels, Martinez, Alaba; Alonso, Vidal; Robben, Thiago, Costa; LewandowskiUlreich, Rafinha, Bernat, Muller, Coman, Kimmich, SanchesIf Arsenal get a drubbing tonight, the pressure on Wenger is only going to intensify. Arsenal look distinctly average tonight and their supporters will already be fearing the worst. The midfield can't get hold of the ball and they aren't making the best attempts to win it back.Over at the Bernabeu, Napoli lead Real Madrid by one goal courtesy of a Lorenzo Insigne's strike.Bayern lead and Robben has netted an absolutely outrageous goal. He was gifted all the time in the world to get his shot away but he produces the most perfect of shots in finding the top corner via the underside of the crossbar from 25 yards out. It's sensational. Arsenal are behind and it's one-way traffic.The first effort of the evening comes through Vidal, who powers through a tackle with Coquelin before directing a shot towards the bottom corner from 25 yards, only to see Ospina make a solid stop.More Bayern possession but Arsenal are at least looking to create in the final third. Oxlade-Chamberlain and Iwobi have both seen some of the ball but both situations came to nothing.Arsenal started brightly during the opening minute but Bayern have soon got into their stride and are playing the ball about freely. Thiago already looks like he is going to cause Xhaka and Coquelin all sorts of problems.Arsenal get us underway in Germany.