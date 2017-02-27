 List of items DSS found in Gabriel Suswam's house | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » List of items DSS found in Gabriel Suswam's house

9:49 AM 0
A+ A-
A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.

The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered inside in a building in Abuja, reportedly belonging to him.

Below are items recovered from the building according to DSS:
(i) Glock pistol with two (2) magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition;
(ii) Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively;
(iii) Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and
(iv) One (1) AK-47.

Other items recovered include:
i. Twenty-one (21) Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;
ii. Twenty-three (23) Luxury designer watches; and
iii. Forty-five (45) keys to various exotic cars.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top