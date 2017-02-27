The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered inside in a building in Abuja, reportedly belonging to him.
Below are items recovered from the building according to DSS:
(i) Glock pistol with two (2) magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition;
(ii) Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively;
(iii) Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and
(iv) One (1) AK-47.
Other items recovered include:
i. Twenty-one (21) Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;
ii. Twenty-three (23) Luxury designer watches; and
iii. Forty-five (45) keys to various exotic cars.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.