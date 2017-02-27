



A former Governor of Benue State, Gabriel Suswam, has been arrested by the Department of State Services, DSS.The ex-governor was arrested over items recovered inside in a building in Abuja, reportedly belonging to him.Below are items recovered from the building according to DSS:(i) Glock pistol with two (2) magazines and a total of Twenty-Nine (29) rounds of ammunition;(ii) Mini-Uzi with two (2) magazines containing 10 rounds and 4 rounds respectively;(iii) Forty-two (42) extra rounds of ammunition contained in a pack; and(iv) One (1) AK-47.Other items recovered include:i. Twenty-one (21) Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) and one (1) Offer of Statutory Right of Occupancy;ii. Twenty-three (23) Luxury designer watches; andiii. Forty-five (45) keys to various exotic cars.