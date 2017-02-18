Javier Mascherano has claimed that his club and country team-mate, Lionel Messi, is bigger than Barcelona.Messi came under serious criticism this week, for his performance in their 4-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last-16 first leg.The Argentine was not his usual self and completed no pass inside the hosts’ penalty box.However, Mascherano has come out to defend Messi, insisting he is the greatest player in the history of the club.He told Barcelona’s club magazine: “He is indispensable. Leo is a unique player. We are talking about the best player in history, in this sport and of this club.“There have been very important players in the last few years at Barcelona.“Players who will stay in the history of the club. I think it’s a big error to think that when you leave the club, the club will suffer.“No, the club is bigger than any player, any other player, except for Leo. That’s the reality and you have to accept it.”