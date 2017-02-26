



This is the first time the couple have been spotted together, since Lilian left her home amidst breakup rumour, and it got everyone wondering if they have reconciled.





Their breakup rumour went viral after Ubi Franklin took to his Instagram page to celebrate his one year marriage anniversary, while Lilian decided to write on something else that day. She was then spotted several times without her ring, which led to speculations that the couple might have gone separate ways.

Nollywood actress Lilian Esoro, who is an ambassador of Dunes Centre, was spotted at a charity event organized by the company in Abuja, with her husband/label boss, Ubi Franklin.She was also rocking Ubi's music label, MMMG, face cap.