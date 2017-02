Fayose's aide Lere Olayinka has lost his mother. He announced the death on his social media page.He wrote: “Momo Lalere, you finally succumb to the superior power of death. Even though we tried to let you stay with us, you chose to heed the call of the saints.“I do not mourn, I do not weep, I do not grief. Rather, I celebrate a mother who was a mother indeed.“Momo Lalere, Iwo olodo oba, teni gbola omo ateni gbore... RIP”