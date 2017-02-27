Leicester City ran out to a stunning 3-1 victory over Liverpool in their first match since sacking Claudio Ranieri last week.A brace from Jamie Vardy and a goal from Danny Drinkwater powered Craig Shakespeare's side to their first win in six Premier League matches and prevented the Reds from claiming a golden opportunity to move into fourth place at the King Power Stadium on Monday night.The Foxes had yet to score a league goal in 2017, and Vardy nearly ended the drought on 20 minutes when his point-blank volley after wriggling free in the box went straight at goalkeeper Simon Mignolet.But the England international redeemed himself eight minutes later when he ran onto a Marc Albrighton pass behind the defence and calmly slotted past Mignolet at the near post.Leicester were celebrating again six minutes before the break -- Drinkwater's sweetly hit, knuckling volley from outside of the box leaving Mignolet no chance before bursting into the net.And Vardy collected his second goal 15 minutes after half-time, sending a powerful header of a pinpoint Christian Fuchs cross out of the Belgium keeper's reach to give the home side an unassailable advantage on the night.Philippe Coutinho pulled a goal back soon after, finishing off an intricate passing move with a dragged near-post finish past Kasper Schmeichel in the 68th minute.However, it was to be Leicester's night as the defending league champions went two points clear of the relegation zone with the surprising result.Credit:ESPN