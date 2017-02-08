Lai Mohammed is a very sick man- Fani-Kayode 9:33 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Nigeria's Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has lashed out at Minister of Information Lai Mohammed for his comments over Christian safety in Nigeria. According to him, the Minister is a liar and a sick man. "Lying Lai Mohammed claims it is a fallacy to say that Muslims kill Christians in Nigeria. He is not just a liar but also a very SICK man." he tweeted. Share to:
