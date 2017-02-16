Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State has disclosed plans by the state to generate 3,000 Megawatts, MW, of electricity through accelerated deployment of various embedded power plants in strategic locations within the next seven years.Ambode, who disclosed the plans after receiving report on embedded power technical committee at the State House, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja, said that the initiative was to ensure residents have access to 24 hours power supply. He stated that it had become clear that the problems in the power sector could no longer be left to the Federal Government alone to solve, saying it requires the contribution of everyone in the sector to achieve improved power supply.According to him, “it is planned that 350 MW of this incremental power will be delivered by first quarter of 2018, additional 850 MW by fourth quarter of 2018, and the balance of 1,800MW not later third quarter of 2022.“The State Government will support the Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) that will be signed between the Distribution companies (Discos) and the embedded power providers, to enhance bankability of the projects. “Distribute the Embedded Power, off-grid, within Lagos State through the network of Eko and Ikeja distribution companies. We will support the distribution companies in upgrading their distribution infrastructure and installation of smart prepaid meters in the areas where embedded power is deployed.”The governor added that government and the Distributing Companies, Discos would partner on collection, appropriate legislation and enforcement of power theft laws within Lagos. Aside the Discos, Ambode stressed that the state government would collaborate with operators of oil blocks in the state to accelerate the extraction of gas feed stocks for power generation. “Alternative sources of fuel will be explored to sustain uninterrupted power supply in the medium to long term, including partnerships on investments in gas pipeline infrastructure through the State’s owned oil and gas Corporation – Ibile Oil and Gas,” he added.Earlier, the State Commissioner for Energy and Resources, Mr. Olawale Oluwo, said that the recommendations of the committee were in five major intervention areas in the entire power value chain starting with generation. Oluwo said the state would be investing to upgrade the distribution infrastructure of the distribution companies and would also help them to meter the entire areas where the embedded powers would be deployed. He said that the state would set up an enforcement unit to tackle those by-passing meters and vandals and ensure that all meters are pre-paid. Oluwo said that the initiative was a major intervention by the government to ensure guaranteed power.