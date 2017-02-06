Movie Producer, Seun Egbegbe who was last week apprehended while attempting to dupe a mallam of N10 million in Gbagada General hospital, is still in the custody of the police at Area H command, Ogudu in Lagos state.According to the Lagos state Police command's spokesperson, Dolapo Badmus who spoke to LIB today, the police is currently conducting a detailed investigation into his case since it appears he is a habitual suspect.Recall that last year, Seun was also apprehended in Computer village Ikeja while trying to steal brand new iPhones."He's still in custody. We are doing extensive investigation. This is looking like a habitual suspect. We're giving this one an extensive investigation. Yes, he's still in custody," she saidShe added that he will not be charged to court soon because of the extended investigations."Yes, until the investigation is over. We have sought the court's consent to extend his detention".Meanwhile the case against him for stealing the iPhone comes up on Wednesday February 8th.