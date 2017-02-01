Lagos Governor okays death penalty for kidnappers 3:50 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos state, has signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the state house of assembly. The prohibition of the Act of kidnapping law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom. The law also stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of kidnap, the suspect is liable on conviction to death. More to follow… Share to:
