 Lagos Governor okays death penalty for kidnappers
» » Lagos Governor okays death penalty for kidnappers

Akinwunmi Ambode, Governor of Lagos state, has signed into law the anti-kidnapping bill recently passed by the state house of assembly.


The prohibition of the Act of kidnapping law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment on kidnapping for ransom.

The law also stipulates that where a victim dies in the course of kidnap, the suspect is liable on conviction to death.

More to follow…

